Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

