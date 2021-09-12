Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,586 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 763,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

