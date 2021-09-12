Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 7,700 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.36% of CareTrust REIT worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.