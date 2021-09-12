Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,685 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.78 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

