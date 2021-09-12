Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,841 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 331.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 88,420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

KFRC opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

