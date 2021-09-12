Sei Investments Co. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of APA worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.69 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

