Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.69 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

