Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,014 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AGCO by 572.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

