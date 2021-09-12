Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 110,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 34,613,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

SENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

