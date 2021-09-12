Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Position Raised by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 94.2% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224,045 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after buying an additional 413,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after buying an additional 174,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 154,284 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 126,918 shares of company stock worth $11,152,584. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

