Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $96.55 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

