Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 2753320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.