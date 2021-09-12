Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.89. 271,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,283. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

