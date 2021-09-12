Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 271,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.