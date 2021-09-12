Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.43.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 199,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,804. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock worth $16,922,321. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

