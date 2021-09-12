SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

SUNS opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

