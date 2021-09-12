SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given its increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the prolific Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from the company's Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for 2021 to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost profit levels in the coming quarters. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry, which can affect its financial flexibility. Also, an increase in lease operating expenses will put pressure on the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 726,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.