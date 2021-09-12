Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $85.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,726,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,622,763 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,410,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Smartsheet by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

