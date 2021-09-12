Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 41,090 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,314,092.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60.

SNOW opened at $318.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.06. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion and a PE ratio of -104.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

