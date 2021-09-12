Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report sales of $9.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $13.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

SLGL stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

