SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,743,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 275,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,688,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $268.54 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

