Sora (XOR) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Sora coin can currently be purchased for $274.20 or 0.00609494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora has a market capitalization of $94.81 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sora has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora Profile

Sora (CRYPTO:XOR) is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,776 coins. The official website for Sora is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

