South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $76.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.04.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist decreased their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in South State during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $66.52. 359,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. South State has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South State will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

