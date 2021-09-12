Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Hits $61.53

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $479,433.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $61.53 or 0.00133558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00063005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00164269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044723 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

