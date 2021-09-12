SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,943 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $52.39. 2,349,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,472. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.