Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE:SPB opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $97.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.