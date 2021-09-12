Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

NYSE CXM opened at $18.66 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.