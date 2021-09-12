Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 107,705 shares.The stock last traded at $38.87 and had previously closed at $37.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $991.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

