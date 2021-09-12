Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $267.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.85.
SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $247.90 on Thursday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $134.26 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.
In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
