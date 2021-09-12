Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $267.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.85.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $247.90 on Thursday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $134.26 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

