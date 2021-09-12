SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised shares of SSE to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,611.29 ($21.05).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07) on Wednesday. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,677.50 ($21.92). The company has a market cap of £16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,572.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,509.48.

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

