SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s payout ratio is 142.06%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

