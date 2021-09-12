St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

