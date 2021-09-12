Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) vs. Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Head to Head Analysis

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21%

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaman has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Kaman shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kaman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Kaman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A Kaman $784.46 million 1.29 -$69.74 million $2.11 17.27

Stable Road Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and Kaman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kaman has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.91%.

Summary

Kaman beats Stable Road Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

