Stacks Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $31.35 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003079 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00086577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00122773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00127540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00180429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,715,583 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

