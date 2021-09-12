StakedZEN Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $81.62 or 0.00179904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $827.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00180860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.80 or 0.99948710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.28 or 0.07179357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00918197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars.

