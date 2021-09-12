Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $378.69 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

