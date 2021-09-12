Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $10.29 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.13 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

