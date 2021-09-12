Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $40.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,333,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

