Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 27,447 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,447 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

