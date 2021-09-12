Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $107.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

