Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock opened at $328.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.89.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $6,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

