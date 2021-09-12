Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $275,930.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00131152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00184327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.03 or 0.99926748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.33 or 0.07290710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00965438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.