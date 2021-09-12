State Auto Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

State Auto Financial has a dividend payout ratio of -266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

STFC stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,831,294.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,040,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in State Auto Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.