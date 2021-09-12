State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 296,852 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $292,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

