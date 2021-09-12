State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $158.06 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,915 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $158,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $111,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 790,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 158,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

