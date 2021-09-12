State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $221.91 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $221,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $465.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.31. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

