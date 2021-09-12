State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $268.04 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 34,355 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $268,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $257.20 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.15 and a 200-day moving average of $234.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

