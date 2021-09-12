State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,398 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $192,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

