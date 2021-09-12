State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,395 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $135,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.