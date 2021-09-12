State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.